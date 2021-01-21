The points will come - Zinnbauer defends Pirates as slump continues

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says that while his side currently aren’t playing their best football, he believes they will turn things around and the points will come after picking up just one win in their last five games.

The Sea Robbers were touted as title contenders after a good start to the season but since the turn of the year they have struggled, picking up just five points from a possible 15, after initially stringing together a 12-game unbeaten run.

Their latest disappointment came on Wednesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Maritzburg United, which dropped them to sixth place on the DStv Premiership table.

Speaking to the media after the encounter, the German coach insisted that they will start picking up points because there are positive signs.

'I think it's a lot of small things for a club like Orlando Pirates [to go] up and then down,' said Zinnbauer.

'You have games that you lead but it's possible you can lose, and [other times] you play a bad game but you can win the game.

'The last game was really a bad performance [against Black Leopards], but today was much better and we had opportunities – that's the things that we need to have.

'In the moment, not the best [form] ... but, for me, the focus is on Saturday. We win one game and then it's coming 100%, and that's the focus I have. You cannot change the games that have passed, we can work on the post-match now and we can work on a little bit of improvement, but we have not time for big training sessions.

'But, for me, it was good to see we have opportunities and we can also run and change, with other guys getting minutes, and that's important for us. The points will come.'

Pirates next visit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.