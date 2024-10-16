The REAL reason Jurgen Klopp snubbed the England job revealed by former Three Lions star

Rio Ferdinand has detailed why he believes Jurgen Klopp would never have taken on the England job.

Klopp, who left Liverpool earlier this summer, has recently taken on the role of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull causing quite a stir in the process. With Thomas Tuchel having now been appointed, it had been suggested the FA could have also spoken to the former Reds manager.

Aiming to turn the Three Lions golden generation into a winning machine on the international stage remains a huge ask, especially given former boss Gareth Southgate couldn't quite do so during his eight-year tenure.

Rio Ferdinand explains why Jurgen Klopp would have 'rejected' England's approach

Jurgen Klopp was in charge at Anfield for nine years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former Manchester United defender opened up initially on the options available to the Football Association this summer.

"Who else was available? Klopp comes out of Liverpool, but I don't think he was quite gettable."

Rio Ferdinand believes Jurgen Klopp would not have taken the England job (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't think he would have wanted to rub it in the face of Liverpool fans, who he's got a wonderful relationship with after all those years.

"He left under the circumstances of saying he was tired and there were personal issues going on, then jumps into the England job straight away - I don't think that was going to happen."

Klopp has been asked in the past about a potential job with the Three Lions, during which he quickly quelled the rumours.

Maybe Ferdinand does have a point, but in FourFourTwo's view, it would have been extremely exciting to see the former Liverpool boss in charge of some of the world's best young players at international level.

Why Jurgen Klopp Is Leaving Liverpool

“There’s nothing. Job-wise, there’s nothing at all. No club, no country,” the German responded when asked if he had ever considered managing England.

“England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I’ll make an exception for you.”

“I will work at something again. I’m too young to just play padel tennis and spend time with my grandchildren!” he joked.

“Will it be coaching again? I’d rule that out at the moment. We’ll see how things look in a few months but right now, nothing is coming through.”