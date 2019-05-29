Celtic set to be beaten to 14-goal Belgian winger – report

According to DH Sports, Genk have nearly sealed a deal for Bongonda.

The 23-year-old moved back to Belgium to ressurect his career after joining Celta Vigo in 2014.

This season, he scored 14 goals and reasserted himself in the process.

Celtic, Brighton and Genk all took note of his successful campaign, according to reports.

However, it's Genk who appear most likely to win the race in what is thought to be a €7m deal.

Bongonda will become more prominent in Genk's side once their current star Leandro Trossard moves on to a bigger club.

