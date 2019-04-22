There's a huge stumbling block in Paul Pogba's potential Real Madrid move – report

Paul Pogba's potential move from Manchester United to Real Madrid could prove complicated by the Frenchman's wage demands, according to AS.

With Pogba reportedly earning upwards of €15m a year, Madrid would be reluctant disrupt the current salary hierarchy at the club.

Not only are wages a probable stumbling block, but United would take some convincing to sell a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously stated he should be building a team around.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, will also play a significant role in any transfer, though the Dutchman doesn't have the best relationship with either club.

Zidane is expected to have a considerable transfer budget to overhaul Madrid's squad this summer, with Pogba a priority target.

