There's a huge stumbling block in Paul Pogba's potential Real Madrid move – report
Zinedine Zidane is keen on bringing his compatriot to the Bernabeu, but a deal could be complicated.
Paul Pogba's potential move from Manchester United to Real Madrid could prove complicated by the Frenchman's wage demands, according to AS.
With Pogba reportedly earning upwards of €15m a year, Madrid would be reluctant disrupt the current salary hierarchy at the club.
Not only are wages a probable stumbling block, but United would take some convincing to sell a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously stated he should be building a team around.
Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, will also play a significant role in any transfer, though the Dutchman doesn't have the best relationship with either club.
Zidane is expected to have a considerable transfer budget to overhaul Madrid's squad this summer, with Pogba a priority target.
