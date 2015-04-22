There's more to come from Barca, says Enrique

Barca booked a semi-final place in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, while they also sit top of La Liga and are already in the Copa del Rey final.

A Neymar double secured their European progression on a night when Barca's quality shone through, but coach Luis Enrique reckons there could be more to come from his squad.

"I hope the best is yet to come," he said. "The players have worked hard all season to be in contention for every trophy and it would be their minimum ambition just to reach the semi-finals.

"Our target is to go further and the aim now is to be better than our next opponents in the Champions League.

"Barca are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with its own distinctive style, and coaches can always see things they can improve upon.

"However, a comfortable match can soon become a difficult one so we also have to watch out for things going wrong.

"As a team we accept we need to take risks. We have huge attacking potential while there is also security at the back."

Barca lead Real Madrid by two points in the title race, while they face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey at the end of May.