‘They got five against City without a striker’ Arsenal legend endorses Gunners transfer business despite lack of a new centre forward

Despite their pursuit of Ollie Watkins in the January transfer window, Arsenal were unable to add a recognised centre forward to their squad.

The Gunners sit in second place in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and qualified for the last 16 in the Champions League. Their hopes appear to be limited by the absence of a striker but only the Reds have scored more Premier League goals this season.

Kai Havertz has scored nine of them, Gabriel Martinelli six, and Bukayo Saka five. Their top-scoring number nine – and he’s far from a traditional one – is Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian will miss the rest of the season after surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Can Arsenal win silverware without a striker?

Alan Smith in action in the North London derby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins has long been a target for Arsenal but Villa’s sale of Jhon Duran removed any possibility of a late January move. Gunners legend Alan Smith believes they can overcome the lack of a striker to pick up a trophy this season.

“I still think they could. They’re only a step away from the Carabao (Cup) Final and they got five against City without a striker so why not?” said Smith to Betway.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is out for the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without a recognised number nine, Arsenal need goals from elsewhere in the team and quality from back to front. Smith is happy with the players Arteta has in place as the Gunners compete on three fronts.

“Declan Rice, I love,” he said. “He had a brilliant game on Sunday and the way he’s moved forward at Arsenal compared to West Ham. I mean there’s so many, Saliba’s a Rolls-Royce isn’t he and Odegaard, I love.

“We’re lucky at the moment that we’ve got so many good players, and they all seem like good lads, there’s a good atmosphere there.

“You don’t want to disturb the dressing room chemistry, the balance and the way they’re pulling in the same direction. It’s easy for it go wrong in a dressing room if you get one in there who isn’t quite right, but I think they’ve been very careful to recruit the right people.”

Arsenal were unable to sign Ollie Watkins in January (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Arsenal will attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss against Newcastle United in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park.

After losing to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup Third Round, they have the weekend off before next Saturday’s visit to Leicester City in the Premier League.

