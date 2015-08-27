Thiago signs new Bayern deal
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has signed a contract extension until 2019.
Thiago Alcantara has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have announced.
Spain midfielder Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013, but has endured a tough time with injuries since moving to Germany, making just 41 first-team appearances over his two seasons with the club.
However, Bayern say the 24-year-old - who has featured as a substitute in their first two Bundesliga games of the campaign - is now fully fit and have rewarded him with a new deal that runs until 2019.
Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We are happy that Thiago chose to stay long term at Bayern.
"He is young and an important player for the future of the club."
