Thiago signs new Bayern deal

Thiago Alcantara has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

Spain midfielder Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013, but has endured a tough time with injuries since moving to Germany, making just 41 first-team appearances over his two seasons with the club.

However, Bayern say the 24-year-old - who has featured as a substitute in their first two Bundesliga games of the campaign - is now fully fit and have rewarded him with a new deal that runs until 2019.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We are happy that Thiago chose to stay long term at Bayern.

"He is young and an important player for the future of the club."