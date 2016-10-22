Thiago Silva can be our Pirlo - Juve CEO hints at move for PSG defender

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is being monitored by Juventus, with the club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta hinting at a possible move for the soon-to-be free agent.

Thiago Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and the former AC Milan centre-back has been linked with a return to Serie A after his representative suggested his client could leave French champions PSG if his future is not resolved by December.

The news has alerted Juve, who are no strangers to signing quality free agents, having pounced to lure Andrea Pirlo from Milan in 2011.

"Thiago Silva is an exceptional player and I don't know what PSG's intentions are for the future," Marotta is quoted as telling Rai.

"It could be an opportunity like we had in the past to go for Pirlo. A player considered by many to be 'finished', but proved to be a great deal on a free transfer for us."

Signed from Milan in 2012, Thiago Silva has played more than 160 matches for PSG in all competitions, helping the capital club to four Ligue 1 titles in the process.