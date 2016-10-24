Thiago Silva wants to extend PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva said he wants to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Thiago Silva is set to become a free agent at season's end and a new deal does not appear forthcoming, alerting Serie A title-holders Juventus.

Juventus have been encouraged by comments made by the representative of Thiago Silva, who suggested the Brazil international could leave if his future is not resolved by December.

But the 32-year-old - formerly of AC Milan - wants to remain in the French capital.

"It's not for me to decide, we need to talk," Thiago Silva is quoted as telling reporters following Sunday's goalless draw at home to Marseille.

"We started talking last year, at the end of the season, and after it stopped, I do not know why.

"But I'm happy here, I want to stay, extend my contract. We need to talk with the president to know what we will do in the future."

Thiago Silva has called PSG home since 2012, helping the capital club to four successive league crowns.