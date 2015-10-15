Thiago Silva's Brazil career could be over - Romario

Thiago Silva does not have the right character to represent Brazil, according to former striker Romario.

The centre-back, who was pictured separated from his team-mates and in tears during the penalty shoot-out against Chile in the last 16 at World Cup 2014, was replaced by Neymar as captain of the national team when Dunga took the helm last year.

Having been drafted back into the starting line-up for Copa America 2015, Thiago Silva conceded a penalty for handball in the quarter-final clash with Paraguay that ended in Brazil's elimination.

And Romario, who won two Copa America titles and the 1994 World Cup with Brazil, says the defender's international career is finished.

"It's over for him, the train has gone," he said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"He demonstrated that he did not have enough personality to wear the Brazil shirt. If I was the coach I would not select him.

"I'm not questioning his quality as a footballer. I just wonder about his psychological strength. In this regard, he's failed across the board."

However, Romario suggest that the 31-year-old could work his way back into the squad if he matures.

"But he can learn from his mistakes, become more grown up, and one day play for Brazil again," he added.