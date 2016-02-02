Thigh tear could keep Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Bayern clash

Juventus will be without Sami Khedira for the next two to three weeks due to a torn thigh muscle.

News of the injury immediately places Khedira's participation in Juve's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich into doubt.

Khedira's time at Juve has been marred by a series of injury problems. The 28-year-old has only made 15 appearances since arriving from Real Madrid at the start of the campaign.

It had appeared the worst of his issues were behind him after seven starts in Juve's last 10 matches in all competitions, however he will not feature against Genoa on Wednesday.

"Absent from tomorrow's match at Juventus Stadium is Sami Khedira," a statement read.

"After reporting continued discomfort in his right thigh after the game against Chievo, the midfielder underwent a series of medical tests.

"These revealed a torn adductor longus muscle which is expected to keep Khedira sidelined for two to three weeks."