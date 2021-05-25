Pitso Mosimane’s representatives have hit out at the apology issued by Mamelodi Sundowns for the behaviour of their supporters this past weekend, saying they were disappointed that the club failed to apologise to Mosimane directly.

The former Sundowns coach was harassed on his way to the stadium with his Al Ahly side on Saturday.

The level of abuse hurled at the coach, who had done so much for the Brazilians, shocked the football fraternity in the country and Downs looked to calm matters with an apology on Sunday.

The apology, however, was poor as they failed to apologise directly to Mosimane. In part, it simply read: 'We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and those associated with the club.'

Mosimane and his representatives said they were not impressed after seeing the apology.

'To this effect‚ as the management company of coach Pitso‚ we are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC have not apologised to him personally but issued a general statement apologising to Al Ahly “and those associated with the team"‚' their statement read.

'This is not good enough. The insults were directed at coach Pitso in his personal capacity and to his mother.

'We hope that the entire Sundowns family will continue to look at the success of coach Pitso as something to celebrate‚ not vilify.

'There are sections of Mamelodi Sundowns FC that have never accepted or made peace with Pitso Mosimane being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family.

'This is regardless of all the successes he contributed to the club as the head coach of the club from December 2012 to September 2020 (7 years‚ 9 months) and 11 titles later.

'MT Sports Marketing and Management would like to state that the incident on Saturday‚ the 22nd May 2021‚ although deeply disturbing‚ is not an isolated one. For years‚ including the time that coach Pitso Mosimane was head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ there were many known examples of disruption and efforts to usurp his position within the club.

'The events of Saturday‚ 22nd May 2021 where sections of the club’s supporters hurled abuse at coach Pitso and his mother‚ are confirmation of the grudge that some in the club continue to hold against him even after leaving the club.

'We trust and believe that this matter and the necessary truths that need to be revealed will finally come to the fore in due course.

'As MT Sports Marketing and Management‚ our stance is that we will not allow for such callous bullying of our client.'