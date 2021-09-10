Thomas Frank calls on Brentford fans to help make new stadium ‘a fortress’

Thomas Frank wants Brentford fans to recreate the electric atmosphere which helped beat Arsenal on the opening night of the new Premier League season when Brighton head to the Community Stadium.

The Bees have impressed what is a first top-flight campaign since 1946/47.

Albeit depleted by a Covid-19 outbreak, Arsenal were dispatched 2-0 in front of the television cameras, with Frank taking his squad on a lap of appreciation at full-time to celebrate their promotion as play-off winners.

After battling to draws away at first Crystal Palace and then Aston Villa before the international break, Frank is looking forward to more home comforts back in Hounslow.

“Playing at home is always a slight advantage and if the fans can create a great atmosphere, like they did against Arsenal, that will be a massive help,” the Dane said.

“We are massively looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans.

“All the fans that travelled away to Selhurst Park and Villa Park were amazing, but we are really looking forward to continuing our good performances and making our new stadium a fortress.

“It was a good start against Arsenal and hopefully we can continue.”

Brighton finished 16th last season, but have also enjoyed a decent start picking up back-to-back Premier League wins before being beaten at home by Everton.

Frank has been impressed by the work of Graham Potter, a coach he knows well from their battles in the Championship when he was at Swansea.

“Last season they didn’t get the margins with them in a lot of situations,” Frank said.

“If you look at the expected goals or chances created and so on, they had a top season and they were maybe a little bit unlucky not to finish higher.

“They deserve a lot of praise for the way they approach the games.”

Brentford further strengthened their squad this week with the signing of free agent Mathias Jorgensen.

After leaving Fenerbahce, the experienced Denmark defender signed a one-year deal, which is subject to confirmation of a work permit and international clearance, so his debut could have to wait.

Frank knows his side will need to continue to punch about their weight to retain their hard-earned top-flight status.

“We are not one of the bigger clubs. We are a bus stop in Hounslow with a good squad that I believe massively in, but our quality of player is not as good as the other clubs,” he said.

“I love all of my players, I think they are really good, but we need to rely on big intensity, big structure, and big togetherness in our game.

“We definitely believe that the braver we can be and the more the players can express themselves, the better we will be.”