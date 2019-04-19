Thomas Frank hails 10-man Brentford’s mentality after draw with Millwall

Thomas Frank was pleased to see his Brentford side give a good account of themselves as they drew 1-1 at Millwall despite having Henrik Dalsgaard sent off.

Brentford’s Josh Dasilva curled home his first senior goal five minutes after Lee Gregory’s 15th-minute opener to leave Neil Harris’ hosts in relegation danger.

The Bees played for 55 minutes with 10 men after Dalsgaard was red-carded for bringing down Ben Thompson as he charged towards goal.

“[It was] a proper Championship game, I would say,” said Brentford boss Frank.

“The red card – I think it was a little bit harsh but it is what it is. After that, of course, it’s a different game but the mentality and the attitude was brilliant from the players and we did what we wanted to do throughout the game.

“We still had a high line, we still tried to play – of course, we had to work even harder – but I think it was a deserved point and we had chances and opportunities to take the win.

“I would say we know when we’re on top of our game we can be extremely good going forward. Some of the issue this season is that we haven’t been consistent enough consistently, and haven’t been strong enough in different spells.

“I’m very pleased and proud of the boys for what they did and managed it for 60 minutes under difficult circumstances.

“In that way, I’m pleased. Of course, you always want more.”

Meanwhile, Lions boss Harris was frustrated to see his troops – with the onus on them, rather than Brentford, to go hell-for-leather for all three points – fail to take full advantage of playing against 10 men for so long.

“It was a tough game, I felt, for us against Brentford,” said the Millwall chief.

“I thought Brentford could come and be like Brazil. When you’ve got quality players playing with no pressure, it’s a tough team to play against.

“My only frustration is our lack of creativity in the final third. Did we do enough? No.

“A point gained? We certainly have to look at it as a positive but [there’s] disappointment that we didn’t create more.”

Harris is also now sweating on the fitness of midfield dynamo Thompson, who was forced off injured after the incident that led to Dalsgaard’s sending off.

In a bid to give his side more attacking impetus, Harris replaced the 23-year-old with striker Tom Elliott but the change did not have the desired effect.

The Millwall boss added: “At the moment, with Ben, we don’t know. It looks like a hamstring, so we’ll have to see how he is.

“He’s been our best player in the last couple of months, so to lose him is a major blow.

“But I just felt that – 11 against 10 – put another centre-forward on the pitch; Tom obviously did so well against Sheffield United.

“Did we give him the right service? It’s a balance for me, as an ex centre-forward. You want balls in the box but you’ve got to anticipate and I’d say that my attacking players didn’t anticipate the ball in the box as well.”