Thomas Frank: No panic at Brentford despite a run of four successive defeats

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists there is no sense of panic after four successive defeats despite the Premier League sacking season being well under way.

Just before the international break Aston Villa dismissed Dean Smith after five defeats in a row, Norwich – who registered their first league win of the season against the Bees – dispensed with Daniel Farke and Tottenham got rid of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Watford and Saturday’s opponents Newcastle had already changed their managers but Frank is relaxed about his own position as he believes performances have not generated the results they deserve and having the faith of the board is vital.

Asked if there was any semblance of panic creeping in he said: “No. If I prefer to have four wins from the last four, then yes.

“It is not easy but I think it is so important to stay composed, calm and do the things you believe in day in, day out.

“It is important to keep all the noise out from the media, everyone else and inside my own head and trust in what you do.

“In terms of performances I think it has been really good, like seven or eight out of 10, and I’m very pleased with that.

“We had one very bad half against Burnley and another ‘not top’ half against West Ham. Aside from that it has been consistent performances.

“In terms of points, five or six out of 10. I think we should have had more from the performances we have done.

“You are never going to be saying ‘I think it is fantastic’ if it is not 33 points from 11 games so I want a bit more.”

Frank, who has been in charge since 2018 – having served as assistant manager under Smith for two years previously – said having the long-established support of the owner and the board meant he could continue without too much concern.

“Football is one of those businesses with the biggest ups and downs so there is a need to be resistant and have that resilience as a board who won’t take that decision if they believe in the manager,” he added.

“I think if the club believe in you and it’s the right fit in terms of personality, style of play, leadership, you are aligned in the strategy, then you know.”