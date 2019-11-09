Thomas Frank praises Brentford’s attitude after away win at Wigan

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could not hide his satisfaction after watching his side dismantle Wigan 3-0 to move within touching distance of the Championship play-offs.

Bryan Mbeumo’s opening goal inside five minutes was followed by two more in the final 20 minutes by Kamo Mokotjo and Josh Dasilva to round off a comprehensive away win.

Wigan played the last 17 minutes with 10 men after centre-back Cedric Kipre was given a second yellow card for tripping Ollie Watkins in full flight.

And Brentford’s Julian Jeanvier also saw red in stoppage time for his part in a melee which followed Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt being poleaxed, and eventually carried off on a stretcher.

“It was another strong away performance from us, and it’s very pleasing to be sat here reflecting on a 3-0 victory,” said Frank.

“And it was against a very difficult opponent in Wigan. Wigan are a very difficult team to play against, especially here at home, and we controlled the game very well.

“We didn’t give them a single chance throughout the game, and scored some very good goals of our own.

“We came here with a strong attitude – in that we respected our opponents, but at the same time we played with confidence.

“We put a lot of hard work into pressing forward in every single situation, and that high pressure was key in the performance.

“We also know Wigan are one of the best teams in the division for offensive set-pieces, and we kept them very quiet in that area.”

Brentford have now scored three goals in four of their last five matches.

“It’s very important we’re scoring many goals as well as winning games,” the Brentford boss added.

“And of course we’ve managed to win 3-0 without our top scorer, Ollie Watkins, getting on the scoresheet.

“That’s four wins in five now, and that’s very pleasing.”

Wigan have gone four games without a win and are just two points above the relegation zone .

Latics boss Paul Cook said: “I don’t want to speak a lot about that, but it’s probably as tough an afternoon as I’ve had since I came to the club as manager.

“The day just progressively got worse as it went on, and in the end you just couldn’t wait for the final whistle.

“That’s about as fair an assessment as I can give.”

Cook was at least able to give a positive update on England Under-18s striker Gelhardt, after his late withdrawal.

“We think he’s OK, he’s gone to hospital with his mum,” Cook added.

“He was speaking in the ambulance, so fingers crossed that works out well.

“Obviously it was a very heavy knock the kid took, and it just capped a very, very disappointing day for us.”