Three defenders out for Harrogate
By PA Staff published
Harrogate will be without three defenders when they host Crawley.
Ryan Fallowfield, Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards are all sidelined through injury.
The absences could see boss Simon Weaver continue to start Leon Legge and Warren Burrell in the centre of his defence.
Winger Simon Power is also absent with a hamstring injury.
Striker Aramide Oteh is likely to start for Crawley.
Kwesi Appiah is injured and Oteh is likely to start up front again alongside Tom Nichols, who scored twice against Stevenage at the weekend.
Caleb Watts is still sidelined with a hamstring issue.
Ludwig Francillette is also back from injury for John Yems’ side.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.