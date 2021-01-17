Three injuries for Aberdeen following ‘horrible’ Ross County defeat

Aberdeen have been dealt a triple injury blow after being hammered 4 -1 by Ross County at Dingwall on Saturday.

Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie all picked up injuries at the Global Energy Stadium which could see them ruled out for a number of weeks.

Hayes and McCrorie both suffered ankle injuries which saw them leave the Highlands in crutches with Taylor having to be substituted after 30 minutes with a back injury.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it is unlikely they will be making a quick return.

“Ross has a real issue with his ankle which is going on to the bottom of his leg,” he said.

“It doesn’t look good to be honest, he was really struggling and couldn’t move in the final 10 minutes, but we had used all our subs.

“It did have a bearing on the game as he couldn’t get off the ground to challenge with Ross Draper for the third goal.

“Jonny rolled his ankle so we need to wait and see with that and how that plays out during the week.

“Ash had a back spasm in the opening period and he was clearly struggling to move. He has a better chance of recovering, but it is an issue just now.

“Hopefully the injuries aren’t too bad, but we do fear the worst with a couple of them.”

McInnes did not hide from the fact that the result in Dingwall was one of their worst this season.

“We can’t dress this up, it has been a horrible afternoon,” he said.

“We have to defend certain situations far better than we did and disappointed with the manner of goals we conceded.

“It is hard to look at any positives and losing three key players during the game was disappointing.”

Meanwhile Ross County manager John Hughes dedicated Saturday’s victory to club chairman Roy MacGregor who he says has worked tirelessly to ensure the Staggies remain good enough to stay a top flight team next season.

“Since I’ve come to the club – and I’m not patronising anyone here – I’ve been made very welcome,” Hughes said.

“I’ve seen what it means to a lot of people and I’ve seen what it means to my chairman.

“He’s in there pushing, every day, saying ‘what do you need?’ or ‘how can I help?’

“So it is about time I dedicate this victory to him.

“We’ll enjoy it for a couple of days, but I’ve said to the players not to let themselves get carried away.

“But in terms of what I’m seeing, it is encouraging. We won’t win every game, but every team knows they will have been in a game that’s all I can ask of the boys.

“That’s what they’ve done since I came in.”