Tigers snap up Hungary striker Balogh
Hull have signed Hungary striker Norbert Balogh on a 12-month contract.
Balogh, 6ft 6in, became a free agent in June after his contract with Palermo expired and had been on trial with the Tigers.
“The 23-year-old has penned a one-year deal, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour, after impressing head coach Grant McCann during a successful trial period,” Hull said.
Balogh progressed through Debrecen’s academy and was signed by Italian club Palermo for £2million in January 2016.
He has made two senior appearances for Hungary and spent last season on loan at Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.
