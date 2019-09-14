Tigers snap up Hungary striker Balogh

Hull have signed Hungary striker Norbert Balogh on a 12-month contract.

Balogh, 6ft 6in, became a free agent in June after his contract with Palermo expired and had been on trial with the Tigers.

“The 23-year-old has penned a one-year deal, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour, after impressing head coach Grant McCann during a successful trial period,” Hull said.

Balogh progressed through Debrecen’s academy and was signed by Italian club Palermo for £2million in January 2016.

He has made two senior appearances for Hungary and spent last season on loan at Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.