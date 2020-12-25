Tim Krul signs new Norwich deal until 2024

Holland goalkeeper Tim Krul has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Norwich.

The 32-year-old is now tied to the Championship club until June 2024.

Krul has made 97 appearances for the Canaries since joining on a free transfer in July 2018.

✍🏻🔰#2024 So proud to commit my future to this amazing club for another 3.5 years. Felt welcome from the moment I walked through the door.I can’t wait to add many more amazing memories. Stay safe and let’s make 2021 one to remember for the right reasons. #ncfc#NeverGiveUp 🎅🏻🥳 pic.twitter.com/tLTgX1lY9F— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) December 25, 2020

“I’m excited to commit my future to Norwich and have had an amazing two-and-a-half years already at this club, so I’m excited to add another three-and-a-half years to that,” Krul told the club’s website.

“The plan the club has got for the next few years is exciting and there’s some young, exciting talent coming through the ranks as well.

“The club giving me this three-and-a-half-year contract shows the belief they’ve still got in me.”

Krul joined the club after a short spell at Brighton followed 11 years at Newcastle.

🇳🇱 𝗞 𝗥 𝗨 𝗟 𝟮 𝟬 𝟮 𝟰 🇳🇱 @TimKrul has pledged his future to Norwich City! 📝— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 25, 2020

Norwich boss Daniel Farke believes he has got the best goalkeeper in the Championship as he looks to lead the Canaries back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke said: “It’s fantastic news for us to have a player of Tim’s quality and personality. He’s by far the best goalkeeper in this league and was impressive in the Premier League.

“He’s so important for the dressing room and development of our young players. I think he has a good chance to play as Netherlands number one in the next tournament.

“To have a player with his experience and quality is fantastic, because if you want to be a successful club, whatever league you play in, you always need a top-class goalkeeper.”