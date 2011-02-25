Tiote signs new Newcastle deal

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international only joined the St. James' Park outfit in the summer from Eredivisie champions FC Twente, but has already done enough to convince the club's hierarchy that he is worthy of a long-term deal.

Tiote is now contracted to the Magpies until the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

"I am very happy today to have signed this new deal with Newcastle United," he told the club's official website.

"The experience of playing in the Premier League has been better than I ever hoped it could be.

"This is a great club and the fans have been brilliant - I have never known support like it."

Tiote has made 21 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring his only goal to date in the incredible 4-4 draw with Arsenal earlier this month.

"Cheick has been immense for us this season and is exactly the type of player I want in my squad," said manager Alan Pardew.

"He is fantastic on the pitch and in the changing room and is vital for everything we want to achieve.

"Cheick offers us strength and presence in midfield and has proved himself to be one of the best in his position in the Premier League. He's adapted brilliantly to the English game and I'm delighted he's signed a new deal with us."

