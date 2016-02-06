Title-chasing Tottenham to stay humble - Eriksen

Christian Eriksen says Tottenham will take a humble approach to the rest of the Premier League campaign, despite moving into second place with victory over Watford on Saturday.

Kieran Trippier's second-half goal was enough to propel Spurs above Manchester City in the standings, following the 2013-14 champions' home defeat to leaders Leicester, who are five points clear with 13 games of the season left.

While Tottenham are now legitimate contenders for the title, Eriksen is not allowing himself to get carried away.

"We just want to stay as close as possible and our thing is to be humble and keep playing and keep winning games," the Dane told Sky Sports.

"Everyone is feeling really happy and really satisfied with what we're doing so far."

Next up for Spurs is a hugely significant clash with City, Eriksen attempting to talk down the importance of the showdown between the teams in second and third.

"If we win or lose against City we'll still keep going to the next game and hopefully at the end we'll stay in the top four, at least."

Trippier meanwhile was delighted to get the winner and, somewhat contradicting his team-mate Eriksen, suggested the victory over Watford could turn out to be pivotal.

"I don't see myself up there much but I am glad to get the goal," he told BBC Sport. "You see the [other] results today so it is a massive win for us."