Title-winner Nasri fires second dig at Arsenal

The 24-year-old has been forced to defend himself following the transfer, and despite the accusations that his move was motivated by money, the French winger has continued to support his decision to leave London.

"I am happy at Manchester City because I have my first title," Nasri told France Football.

"Along with my representatives, I have always been convinced that I made the right decision in joining City."

Nasri stated his move to the Citizens was purely a footballing decision, claiming the opportunity to win trophies at the Etihad Stadium was too good to turn down.

"Even though I didn’t play all of the time, I knew that I could improve as a player at City and win titles," he added

"The controversy regarding my decision was surprising. When you see a squad that includes the likes of [Carlos] Tevez, [Sergio] Aguero, [David] Silva, Yaya Toure and [Vincent] Kompany, you cannot say that I didn’t move for sporting reasons."

The midfield ace then repeated his belief that his move to City was a step in the right direction, explaining: "I still believe that City are the club of the future. We hope to prove that next season, because building on success is the most difficult thing to do.

"We just need to improve in the Champions League. Some players didn’t have the experience required last year, but next season will be much better."

ByJosh Butler