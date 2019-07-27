Tottenham hope Toby Alderweireld will sign new deal after £25m release clause expires

Tottenham are hopeful that Toby Alderweireld will agree to a contract extension after a £25m buyout clause in his current deal expired on Friday.

The Daily Mirror report that Spurs are trying to persuade the Belgium international to put pen to paper on fresh terms, with Alderweireld set to be a free agent next June.

The former Atletico Madrid centre-back was available for £25m until Friday, but no club met the release clause to trigger his departure.

There is still a chance that Alderweireld will depart north London in the January transfer window, but Spurs now have much more control over his immediate future.

And Mauricio Pochettino hopes to convince the defender to extend his stay at last season’s Champions League finalists.

Alderweireld has made 165 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2015 following a single-season loan at Southampton.

