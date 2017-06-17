Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin

Jean-Pierre Papin believes Corentin Tolisso will prove to be a shrewd signing for Bayern Munich and has likened his compatriot to Toni Kroos.

Tolisso signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions on Wednesday to complete his €41.5 million transfer from Lyon.

Papin is full of praise for Tolisso and has backed the 22-year-old to make an instant impact at the Allianz Arena.

"Tolisso is a bit like Kroos when it comes to his style of play," Papin - who represented Bayern between 1994 and 1996 - told Bild.

"He can defend, he can attack and he can play a strong role in midfield. Plus he has great technique, is dangerous in front of goal and can create something.

"It is important for him to understand Bayern's philosophy and listen to the older players around him.

"And it is important to learn the language. It is great to hear how well someone like Franck Ribery speaks German."