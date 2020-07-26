Top 10 goals of the Premier League season

Liverpool claimed their first top-flight title in 30 years in another Premier League campaign littered with stunning strikes and impressive team goals.

Here, the PA news agency selects a top 10 for the season.

10) Ben Chilwell, Watford 1 LEICESTER 1, June 20)

A Goal of the Season contender from @BenChilwell 😲— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 20, 2020

Leicester’s England left-back took two touches, one for control and another to blast home. Ben Foster had no chance in the Watford goal as Chilwell’s angled drive rocketed into the top corner.

9) Bruno Fernandes (Brighton 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 3, June 30)

The Portugal playmaker transformed United after his January arrival at Old Trafford, not just bringing the best out of his team-mates but also weighing in with goals galore. His second effort at the Amex Stadium capped a flowing team move, with the 25-year-old keeping his composure at the end of a rapid counter-attack to slot home on the volley.

8) Hamza Choudhury (Newcastle 0 LEICESTER 3, January 1)

Leicester City's Goal of the Month for January, with 64% of the voting, is Hamza Choudhury for his worldie against Newcastle! 🙌— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 12, 2020

The homegrown Foxes midfielder had no need to break stride as he stepped up and side-footed in off the bar from 20 yards, completing Leicester’s 3-0 win at St James’ Park. A maiden Leicester goal of some quality, and one to remember for the Loughborough-born midfielder.

7) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Chelsea 1 LIVERPOOL 2, September 22)

Liverpool’s right-back helped the eventual champions to an important away victory with a bullet 18-yard strike. Mo Salah played a clever backheel from a free-kick on the edge of the Chelsea area and Alexander-Arnold arrowed an effort into the top corner.

6) Fabinho (LIVERPOOL 4 Crystal Palace 0, June 24)

𝗙𝗔𝗕 🚀— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

The Brazil midfielder generated stunning power with little to no backlift, thundering home from 30-plus yards. It was even better than the similarly-struck stunner against Manchester City in November, proving both fine goals were based in technique and craft.

5) Moussa Djenepo (Sheffield United 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1, September 14)

There seems to be something special about @MoussaDjenepo2 and away day goals 😏⚡️ #saintsfcpic.twitter.com/6SN3YrNAmM— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 14, 2019

Mali international Djenepo pounced on a loose ball 40 yards from goal, eluded three defenders before drilling a low shot past Dean Henderson. It was enough to win the day at Bramall Lane, and a virtuoso effort to light up any contest.

4) Kevin De Bruyne (Newcastle 2 MANCHESTER CITY 2, November 30)

It's the crossbar crash that makes it… 🚀— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 30, 2019

Another stellar season for the Belgium star boiled down to moments of sheer class like this. The 29-year-old chested down on the edge of the area, waited for the ball to sit up – and then cannoned a volley in off the underside of the crossbar.

3) Alireza Jahanbakhsh (BRIGHTON 1 Chelsea 1, January 1)

An outrageous bicycle kick, this acrobatic piece of skill earned the Seagulls a vital point against a frustrated Chelsea on New Year’s Day. The Iran winger left Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance with one of the most stunning moments of the campaign.

2) Mohamed Salah (LIVERPOOL 3 Newcastle 1, September 14)

It gets better every time you watch it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gcUsWDP9Ws— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) September 15, 2019

The Egyptian sent Liverpool fans delirious again with a fine piece of interlinking play with team-mate Roberto Firmino. Salah fed the ball into Firmino, with the Brazilian returning the pass via a cute backheel. Salah raced into the box, picked up the return ball and delivered an ice-cool finish.

1) Son Heung-min (TOTTENHAM 5 Burnley 0, December 7)

Nobody:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2019

South Korea forward Son raced fully 80 yards, eluding at least six Burnley defenders before finishing coolly past Nick Pope. A feat of endurance, skill and ruthlessness, and one to draw the highest praise from manager Jose Mourinho. The Spurs boss dubbed the 28-year-old “Sonaldo”, in reference to former Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo.