Top-scoring defender and Chelsea's record Premier League appearance-maker - the Opta stats behind Terry's stunning Blues career

'Captain, leader, legend' is how one banner at Stamford Bridge describes John Terry's legacy at Chelsea.

The 36-year-old centre-back has been a central figure during the club's greatest period, winning 14 major trophies that include four Premier League titles and the 2011-12 Champions League.

Terry's 22-year association with Chelsea is at last set to come to an end, however, with the league leaders announcing on Monday that the club captain has taken the decision to leave at the end of the season.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the standout statistics behind the career of a player who, while being far from untouched by controversy, will undoubtedly be remembered as a hero to Blues fans.

40 – John Terry has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender in the competition’s history. Blue. April 17, 2017

713 - The number of appearances made by Terry in all competitions since his Chelsea debut in 1998.

488 - Terry has played in more Premier League matches than any other Chelsea player (Frank Lampard is closest on 429).

307 - Only Ryan Giggs (407), Lampard (349) and Paul Scholes 321) have won more Premier League matches than Terry (307).

109 - Among English players, only Scholes (124) has played in more Champions League matches than Terry (109).

78 - Terry earned 78 senior caps for England. Only one of them came as a substitute. England won 50 of those matches (a 64 per cent win rate).

69 - Terry was shown 69 yellow cards in the top flight. The most he earned in a single season was eight, in 2011-12.

40 - No defender has scored more Premier League goals than Terry (David Unsworth is nearest on 38).

38 - Terry played in every single one of Chelsea's league games when they last won the title in 2014-15. They won 26 of those matches and lost just three.

14 - Terry is 14th on the all-time list for appearances in the Premier League. Ryan Giggs has the most (632).

6 - The number of red cards Terry received in his Premier League career. He was sent off only once in the Champions League.