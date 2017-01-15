Torino move feels normal now – Hart

Joe Hart says this season has taught him that football is crazy but insists his loan move to Torino now feels "like a normal move" in his career.

The England goalkeeper has been a key player in a Torino side that side that sit eighth in Serie A following his surprise loan move from Manchester City in August.

Hart has settled into life in Italy, but refused to be drawn on his future beyond the end of this season.

"Being here is my life," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Sometimes football is crazy, I have learned that. Now I find it a normal move in my career.

"I am only thinking about Torino because my focus is on today. That's not to avoid answering the question, that's just how I work.

"I have a contract with City, and we will know everything else in the summer. For now I am with Torino and I am thinking about Torino - that's it."

Torino's good form across October and November has fallen away and Sinisa Mihajlovic's side have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, but Hart has been impressed by the Serbian coach's approach to the game.

"Mihajlovic is strong in the head - win, win, win," said Hart. "He asks a lot of us, but by doing that he has made us see where we are and where we can get to."

"I have learned a different perspective in football," he added.

"I live well in a nice city, I play in a team with fantastic people and fans and every day I learn something new, not just in football."