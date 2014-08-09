Torino sign Boca Juniors midfielder Mino

The move had been on the cards for a several weeks, but was thought to have been held up as the finer points of the deal were finalised.

And the Serie A outfit confirmed the acquisition in a short statement on their website on Saturday.

No contract details have yet been released, but the club stated that: "In the coming days, after the completion of formalities, documentation will be filed at the FIGC [The Italian Football Federation]."

Mino scored four goals in 31 league appearances as Boca finished seventh in the Primera Division last season.

A product of the club's youth system, the 24-year-old is yet to represent Argentina internationally.