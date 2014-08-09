Trending

Torino sign Boca Juniors midfielder Mino

By

Torino have announced the signing of Boca Juniors midfielder Juan Sanchez Mino for an undisclosed fee.

The move had been on the cards for a several weeks, but was thought to have been held up as the finer points of the deal were finalised.

And the Serie A outfit confirmed the acquisition in a short statement on their website on Saturday.

No contract details have yet been released, but the club stated that: "In the coming days, after the completion of formalities, documentation will be filed at the FIGC [The Italian Football Federation]."

Mino scored four goals in 31 league appearances as Boca finished seventh in the Primera Division last season.

A product of the club's youth system, the 24-year-old is yet to represent Argentina internationally.