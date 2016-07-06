Torino in talks but Chelsea 'remain a dream' for Giaccherini

Italy international Emanuele Giaccherini would relish the chance to reunite with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, according to the player's agent.

The 31-year-old excelled for Italy in their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, where they were beaten by Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Giaccherini impressed during a loan spell with Bologna last season after falling out of favour with Premier League side Sunderland, for whom he has made just 11 appearances since the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

The midfielder's agent, Furio Valcareggi, says Torino have enquired about a potential deal, while Fiorentina and Bologna remain interested, but the prospect of joining Conte's revolution at Chelsea would be tough to turn down.

"Do we have an agreement with the Granata [Torino]? Not at this time," Valcareggi told GazzaMercato. "There has been contact made and there is interest.

"Torino inquired about the costs and requirements of a possible deal, now we are both reflecting. But it is the same for Fiorentina and Bologna, who are assessing the situation before moving forward.

"Chelsea remain a dream."

Conte takes charge of Chelsea this month after two years as Italy head coach.