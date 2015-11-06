Torino v Inter: D'Ambrosio eager to feature against former employers

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio is hopeful he can retain his starting place for the trip to former club Torino in Serie A on Sunday as Roberto Mancini's side look to overhaul leaders Fiorentina.

Mancini's men have made an impressive start to the campaign, particularly defensively, and moved second last weekend thanks to a 1-0 victory over third-placed Roma.

Goal difference is keeping Mancini's side behind leaders Fiorentina, with strong defending having been crucial to Inter's form this term, conceding just seven goals in 11 Serie A outings.

It is at the other end that Inter have toiled, with only 11 top-flight goals to their name, but former Torino full-back D'Ambrosio is keen to play his part again this weekend after earning a recall to the starting XI for the Roma clash on home soil.

"Winning is the key and if the team is doing well then I'm happy," he told Inter Channel this week.

"You have to make sure you're ready when your time comes, so it's important that you work on the psychological side of things.

"A true professional trains like he starts every game. I'm at a massive club that has won everything, but to say I've made it would be wrong.

"You need to keep fighting every day to earn the right to wear the shirt."

Torino have picked up just two points in their last 11 home games against Inter – courtesy of two draws over the last two seasons – and Giampiero Ventura's side come into this weekend's fixture without a win in five Serie A outings.

Ventura's men sit 11th, but will be eager to brush off the disappointment of their derby defeat to Juventus that saw Paul Pogba score in the final minute to complete a comeback victory.

With 11 goals at home in the league this season, Torino will offer a challenge to Inter's resolute back line, but Jeison Murillo says the visitors are relishing the prospect of making it three wins on the spin.

"We're delighted with Saturday's win over Roma, but it's not just the four of us defending – it's down to the whole team," the Colombian added.

"The support the fans are giving us is fantastic, they are showing that every day. It's given us a real boost in recent matches and we need their support for the whole season."

The last two times that Inter have travelled to Torino they have had a man sent off, with Samir Handanovic dismissed in the 3-3 draw in 2013 and Nemanja Vidic getting his marching orders in the following year's goalless clash.