Toronto expect Defoe return for new season

There has been ongoing speculation surrounding Defoe since Toronto rejected numerous bids on transfer deadline day in September, with QPR reportedly one of the clubs.

Speculation is set to intensify as the January transfer window approaches but general manager Tim Bezbatchenko is planning to have Defoe at Toronto's disposal next season.

Bezbatchenko, however, said contingencies are in place should the 32-year-old not return.

"Jermain, we're planning on him getting back," Bezbatchenko said on Thursday.

"He logs into his account on Sports Office [an online player-management system with a daily line of communication with the coaching staff] and just a couple days ago, he started running on the field.

"If someone comes and there's an offer, we'll consider it. We're planning to have him on our team but we have contingencies, and if he happens not to be here, we have a plan."

Bezbatchenko added: "In this business, you have to be nimble and you have to be able to plan for multiple contingencies.

"If an offer comes in January, maybe it comes in summer, you evaluate it then and you ask yourself, 'are you prepared to move on without that player at that time?' and right now I think we’re in a position to answer those questions."