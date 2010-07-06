Torres coy over Anfield future

Torres has been linked with big-money moves to Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City in recent months following the Anfield club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

And the Liverpool striker has insisted he must speak with Roy Hodgson in the coming weeks to discuss the state of the club before he decides anything.

"I suppose that when the World Cup finishes I will speak to the people at Liverpool and they will explain to me the real situation of how things are at present, the future of the club. And I will talk to the new coach," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

Torres is currently away at the World Cup with Spain, and has come in for criticism for his sub-standard performances at the tournament so far.

The 26-year-old faced an injury-hit season last year with Liverpool, but still managed 18 league goals in 22 appearances in the Reds’ lacklustre campaign.

Speculation has always been rife linking him with moves away from the under-achieving Anfield outfit, but Torres insists that there is no rush to decide his future at the club as he concentrates on the World Cup.

"There's time for that [Liverpool], but I want to finish the World Cup, go on holiday - as I haven't had a holiday for three years - rest and then there will be time to talk about all of that. The situation isn't going to change whether we talk soon or later," he said.

"Honestly, teams won't be able to do anything until the World Cup has finished. The players here prefer to wait - there is time."



By Joe Brewin

