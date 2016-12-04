Torres fit for Bayern Munich clash

Atletico Madrid have announced that Fernando Torres will be available for the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has missed Atletico's last three matches due to a hip injury but he has been given the green light to be part of Diego Simeone's squad for the trip to Germany.

"Fernando Torres received the medical all-clear on the morning of Sunday December 4 and he is available to Simeone," the club said in a statement.

"He trained with the rest of his team-mates and he will be available to the Argentine coach for the next Champions League encounter against Bayern."

Torres has made only five starts this season, but three of those have come in the Champions League - including in the 1-0 home win over the Bundesliga champions on September 28.

Atletico have already secured top spot in Group D after winning their first five matches, while Bayern are also guaranteed a place in the last 16.