Torres flattered by Benitez links

The new Nerazzurri boss is believed to be desperate to be reunited with El Nino at the San Siro.

Torres scored 56 goals in 79 league games under Benitez's guidance at Anfield. However, the club's Spanish contingent has gradually deserted the club in recent seasons, with Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa joining Real Madrid prior to the end of Rafa's reign.

And following the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League in 2010/11, Torres is rumoured to be considering his options.

“It is always wonderful to be linked with big clubs. I can’t help but be pleased and flattered,” said Torres.

“It seems to me fairly normal that the big clubs should be interested in the top players of sides who are struggling.”

Change is imminent at Anfield with Roy Hodgson set to be unveiled as Liverpool's new boss, and with the club strapped for cash, Torres' future may be out of both his and Hodgson's hands.

Meanwhile, Yossi Benayoun is expected to move on to Chelsea and captain Steven Gerrard is said to be new Real Madrid’s number one summer target.

With Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona also apparently touting the talismanic Torres, Benitez’s friendship with the Spain striker could be the deciding factor with any move.

“He won everything, and last year they demanded too much from him,” said Torres following Benitez’s exit.

By Sam Buckett

