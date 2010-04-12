Torres sees knee specialist in Spain
By app
LONDON - Liverpool striker Fernando Torres saw a knee specialist in Spain on Monday after injury forced him out of Sunday's Premier League match against Fulham, the English club said.
"He received treatment and will continue to do so over the next few days, with the injury being reassessed later this week," Liverpool said on their website.
The Spain international, out of action for six weeks earlier in the season after tearing cartilage in his right knee, scored twice to help Liverpool set up a Europa league semi-final clash with his former club Atletico Madrid last week.
