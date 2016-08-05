Tottenham 6 Inter 1: Kane and Lamela star as Mancini's men suffer misery

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Inter 6-1 in Oslo to end their pre-season campaign in stunning style.

Spurs striker Kane's first goal – a controversial penalty – was levelled by Ivan Perisic, but a brilliant long-range effort from Erik Lamela had Mauricio Pochettino's men ahead at the break.

Dele Alli and Kane increased Spurs' advantage and the game was long over as a contest before substitute Vincent Janssen struck on 65 minutes and youngster Shayon Harrison put the icing on the cake late on.

Spurs had lost their two previous pre-season games, but can now take momentum into the new Premier League season, while Inter have only won once in seven matches as they prepare for the 2016-17 campaign.

After both teams named strong sides, with Ever Banega handed his Inter debut having signed from Sevilla, Tottenham were ahead after five minutes thanks to a controversial penalty.

Cristian Ansaldi appeared to win ball from Kyle Walker prior to making contact with the full-back, but a spot-kick was awarded and Kane stepped up to smash a confident penalty into the top corner, sending Samir Handanovic the wrong way.

Ryan Mason somehow failed to hit the target after being presented with a golden chance to double the lead following Christian Eriksen's square pass, while debutant Banega drilled an effort just wide before he set up Inter's 24th-minute equaliser.

Banega's throughball found Perisic and he smashed in with a powerful left-footed shot that caught out goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Spurs were back in front five minutes before the break when Alli and Kane combined to find Lamela 25 yards out and he curled a magnificent effort into the top corner.

A simply stunning strike from in Oslo! Sit back and enjoy... August 5, 2016

After 51 minutes, Tottenham extended their lead. Alli played a neat one-two with Janssen and guided an impressive low finish into the far corner.

It should have been four when Kane headed against the post from close-range after Kieran Trippier's cross, with Lamela unable to convert with an attempted flick on the rebound.

But Kane did get his second goal in the 57th minute, collecting Lamela's pass before driving into the box and drilling a shot past Handanovic.

Spurs' dominance of the second half continued when Alli's weaving run allowed Janssen to comfortably slot home a first-time finish.

And a delighted Harrison made it six with 13 minutes to play – scoring a simple tap-in with his first touch after coming off the bench following great work from Janssen and Lamela.