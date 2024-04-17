Why Tottenham need bitter rivals Arsenal to WIN at Bayern Munich – to potentially rescue their own Champions League hopes

Tottenham Hotspur fans have spent decades hoping that rivals Arsenal lose every match – for the second game running though, a Gunners victory might be hugely beneficial for their own Champions League hopes.

Tottenham slipped outside the Premier League’s top four after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Newcastle United, so needed Aston Villa to drop points against Arsenal on Sunday to boost their chances. That didn’t happen – the Gunners lost 2-0, on a rare occasion when it would actually have been good for Spurs if Arsenal won.

Three days later, another such situation has arisen, thanks to the new format of next season’s Champions League.

Only four English teams normally quality for the Champions League, but the expanded 36-team group stage format next term means that the Premier League will secure a fifth spot if they’re one of the two best performing countries in European club competitions this season.

Prior to last week’s European fixtures, England looked very handily placed to secure that extra Champions League spot, meaning that Aston Villa and Tottenham would both likely qualify, whoever finishes fourth this season, in what has been a fierce battle for some time now.

Aston Villa won at Arsenal on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The progress of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa to the quarter-finals of their respective European competitions put England on course for a fifth Champions League spot – even if group stage exits for Manchester United and Newcastle United meant that Italy topped the rankings.

Germany were outsiders in the race, but have now significantly strengthened their position – Bayer Leverkusen look on course to eliminate West Ham United after their Europa League quarter-final first-leg, while Liverpool are also in big trouble after losing 3-0 to Atalanta.

Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid further swung things in their favour, so Arsenal’s tie with Bayern Munich could now be potentially crucial.

The Gunners drew at home to Bayern last week, and elimination at the Allianz Arena would further weaken England’s chances of an extra Champions League spot, in the duel with Germany. Spurs need victory for Mikel Arteta’s men, then – an awkward position to be in for any Tottenham fan.

