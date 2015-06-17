Tottenham can qualify for Champions League - Chadli

Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli believes the London club can go one step further in 2015-16 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Chadli and co narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge, with Tottenham ending the Premier League campaign just six points adrift of Manchester United.

Tottenham also reached the League Cup final but lost to London rivals Chelsea as their trophy drought extended to seven years, but Chadli expects his team-mates to improve next term.

"I want us to win trophies and reach the top four. That's the target. We learned a lot last season," the Belgium international said.

"We had positives, reached the final of the League Cup and had some nice wins to remember with some last-minute goals. There are a lot of things to remember and we can take those positives into the new season.

"I can feel that the group is still improving and I think next season will be better."

Tottenham kick-off their 2015-16 season against United at Old Trafford on August 8.