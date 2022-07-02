Tottenham choose Gretar Steinsson as performance director

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of former Iceland international Gretar Steinsson as the club’s new performance director.

The 40-year-old former defender, had a spell in the Premier League with Bolton and also played for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Following his retirement, Steinsson took up a technical director role at Fleetwood and later joined Everton as head of recruitment and development.

Steinsson joins Spurs from the Icelandic Football Association, where he had been working as technical advisor.

Tottenham have been busy strengthening Antonio Conte’s squad for next season, with Richarlison signed from Everton in a £60million deal.

The Brazilian forward follows goalkeeper Fraser Forster, veteran Croatia international Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma into the north London club.