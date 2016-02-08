Tottenham fear no one - Kane

Star striker Harry Kane insists Tottenham fear no one as they continue to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

Tottenham are second in the table after 25 games, sitting five points behind surprise league-leaders Leicester City.

Despite failing to score in his first six league games of the campaign, Kane has netted 15 times this season - including four in his last four appearances.

And as Tottenham prepare to face fellow title contenders Manchester City on Sunday, Kane has warned the rest of the league that they can beat anyone.

"We don’t fear anyone," the 22-year-old said. "We are happy to go there [Etihad Stadium] and play our football and we’re excited.

"We’re playing well but we’ve got to stay focused. We know we can beat anyone in the league and that’s the attitude we have to keep.

"We are all working towards the same aim and hopefully we can keep winning games and getting better.

"This is a game we can win and we’re playing well. City will want to put things right, but we’re on a great run and the more games that come, the better.

"There is still a long way to go. So we have got to keep focused and continue what we are doing."