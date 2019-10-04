Rivaldo: Lucas Moura 'should feel frustrated' as Tottenham's 'star substitute'

Moura was pivotal in helping Tottenham reach the final of the Champions League last season - the club's hughest point in recent memory.

However, it hasn't helped his cause in vying for a starting place on Mauricio Pochettino's teamsheet.

Moura has made five appearences in the Premier League so far this season, providing one goal and an assist.

World Cup-winning Brazil legend Rivaldo has waded into the coversation to stand up for Moura and his footballing interests.

"Lucas Moura is losing importance in the Spurs team once again and I think he is behaving as a real professional, holding on and working normally," the former Brazil international told Betfair (via football.london).

"Perhaps if it was another player, we could have a different story, with the player complaining about the manager, after all he did for the team last season.

"This is also bad for Moura's ambitions with the Brazilian national team.

"If he is not playing at his club, it's tough to nail down a place in such a competitive national squad with so many good players who are performing well at club level.

"Lucas had a great end of season and already scored in Champions League this season against Olympiakos."

Rivaldo doesn't think a player of Moura's talent and stature should simply accept his bit-part role.

"He should feel frustrated at being used as a star substitute who only plays when the team has problems," Rivaldo said.

"No one likes to enter in a match when his team is losing 3-0 or 4-1 and miracles, like the one Spurs pulled off against Ajax last season, don't come every day."

