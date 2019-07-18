Tottenham release new home and away kits for 2019/20
Spurs unveil both jerseys for their first full campaign back in N17 – simple white and navy numbers
Spurs and Nike are celebrating the club's first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with clean new home and away shirts for the 2019/20 season.
Get it for £64.95 from nike.com
At home, the north Londoners will wear a pure white shirt framed by blue trim on the V-neck collar and sleeves. The word 'Spurs' is subtly apparent within the trim, and the club motto “To Dare Is To Do” is also hidden inside.
For their away shirt, Tottenham will don a bold, deep navy number which features a vivid purple graphic – formed by jagged type lines reading 'Spurs' – at the front of the shirt.
The home kit launches today (July 18) and away on August 3.
SEE ALSO New Premier League kits 2019/20: EVERY released home and away shirt
INFO 9 new rule changes are coming to the Premier League – but are they good or bad?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.