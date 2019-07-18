Tottenham release new home and away kits for 2019/20

Spurs and Nike are celebrating the club's first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with clean new home and away shirts for the 2019/20 season.

At home, the north Londoners will wear a pure white shirt framed by blue trim on the V-neck collar and sleeves. The word 'Spurs' is subtly apparent within the trim, and the club motto “To Dare Is To Do” is also hidden inside.

For their away shirt, Tottenham will don a bold, deep navy number which features a vivid purple graphic – formed by jagged type lines reading 'Spurs' – at the front of the shirt.

The home kit launches today (July 18) and away on August 3.

