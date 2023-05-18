Tottenham Hotspur suffer TWO major setbacks in hunt for new manager: report

Tottenham Hotspur are facing further difficulties in their search for a new manager, with multiple candidates highlighting their intention to stay at their current club beyond the summer.

Despite parting company with former boss Antonio Conte in March, Spurs seem no closer to appointing a new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Last month Spurs insisted they were no longer interested in pursuing Julian Nagelsmann, with Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Xabi Alonso all emerging as preferred candidates on their managerial shortlist.

However, they have suffered setbacks on two of those bosses on their shortlist in the last 24 hours.

Speaking ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's Europa League semi-final second leg against Roma on Thursday night, Alonso confirmed his intention to remain in charge of the German side next season.

“I’m very happy with the team and with the club,” Alonso said. “I don’t worry about my future. I have full focus on what I want and I’ve discussed it with everyone who needs to know.”

When asked whether he would be in charge of Leverkusen until at least 2024, when his contract runs until, Alonso replied: “Yes, that’s correct.”

Meanwhile, Arne Slot is set to be offered a bumper new contract to stay at the helm at Feyenoord, according to Mail Sport, having just led the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title. Feyenoord are hoping offering Slot a new contract will fend off interest from Tottenham, with the new contract understood to be worth over £2.5 million a season.

While the salary is relatively low in comparison to what Spurs can offer, it is one of the most lucrative in the club’s history.

Feyenoord will also be playing Champions League football next season, with there potential that Spurs don't even make the Europa Conference League.

Moreover, Tottenham would have to pay Feyenoord £6 million in compensation to bring Slot to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a fee that would rise even further if he signs a new deal.