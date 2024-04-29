In-demand Premier League defender set for huge transfer tussle this summer - and will cost £0

By Joe Mewis
published

The centre-back is likely to have a number of admirers when the transfer window opens

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have been linked with the defender
Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have been linked with the defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will reportedly leave the club when his current deal expires this summer. 

The former Manchester City youth product has turned down the Cottagers’ latest contract offer and told the team he will be moving on this summer, according to The Athletic

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.