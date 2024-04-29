In-demand Premier League defender set for huge transfer tussle this summer - and will cost £0

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will reportedly leave the club when his current deal expires this summer.

The former Manchester City youth product has turned down the Cottagers’ latest contract offer and told the team he will be moving on this summer, according to The Athletic.

Adarabioyo’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months after he rejected a contract offer last season and the club knocked back two bids from Monaco in the summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has also had Premier League interest in the form of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Liverpool after a season which has seen him continue to be a key player under Marco Silva.

The 26-year-old was sidelined earlier this season following groin surgery but has returned to 25 appearances for the Cottagers as the team continued to re-establish themselves in the top flight following their 2022 promotion back to the Premier League.

Adarabioyo signed for Fulham for £1.5million in 2020 after coming up through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

Spurs’ interest in the former England youth international has been underlined by comments that boss Ange Postecoglou made last month when he discussed the summer transfer window.

"I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we'll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season,” he said. “That is planning that's already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment."

