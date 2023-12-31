Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou asked about clash with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and his response is brilliant

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has won many admirers since moving to north London – both for his brand of free-flowing football and for his frank replies to journalists in press conferences.

Both were in evidence again on Sunday as Spurs beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Australian brought some humour after the game when asked about a confrontation with opposite number Andoni Iraola.

Towards the end of the clash in N17, Postecoglou appeared to encourage Alejo Veliz to go down in order to receive treatment and that upset members of the Cherries' coaching staff.

There was arguing between the two sets of coaches and even an altercation involving Postecoglou and Iraola, which resulted in a yellow card for the Australian and also midfielder Giovani Lo Celso after the Argentine got involved in the dispute.

Asked after the game by Football London what was said during the clash, Postecoglou replied: "We all just came together to wish each a Happy New Year, mate, and make some resolutions."

Spurs took an early lead through Pape Matar Sarr after nine minutes and added further goals in the second half via Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

Alex Scott grabbed a late consolation for Bournemouth, but Tottenham ran out 3-1 winners and finish 2023 in fifth place, just a point behind north London rivals Arsenal and only three off leaders Liverpool.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have 25 points and are 10 clear of the relegation zone with 19 games played.

Spurs are at home to Burnley in the FA Cup third round next on January 5th and travel to Manchester United in the Premier League nine days later.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou opens up on recruitment at Spurs in his exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

James Maddison discusses the impact made by the Australian manager in his short time at the north London club

And Harry Kane tells FourFourTwo what it was like on the day he left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich