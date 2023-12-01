“It was a bit of a mad experience to be honest" EXCLUSIVE: Harry Kane reveals what REALLY happened the day he left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane has spoken exclusively to FourFourTwo about what actually happened when he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.



Kane concluded his almost two-decade spell at Spurs after agreeing a four-year deal at the Allianz Arena to become the Bundesliga champions' all-time record signing, in what became a £104million deal.



Now he has opened up about the move, saying that he wanted to push himself as he entered the veteran years of his career. “It was a bit of a mad experience to be honest,” Kane, 30, told FourFourTwo about that life-changing 24 hours.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, as I’d been at Spurs for 19 years and was really happy there. So I was stepping out of my comfort zone – it was a first for me to feel how these transfers happen, and to be a part of one. Last season, all I focused on was Spurs and trying to help the club finish as high as possible in the table.



“Once the season finished, I spoke to Spurs and explained that I felt it was time to move on and push myself as far as possible. I then went away on holiday and that’s when talks started progressing. I was confident the clubs would eventually come to an agreement.”



After such a lengthy time at a single club, Kane admits it was eye-opening when he joined up with a new side, though he described his Bayern debut as ‘amazing’, complimenting the Bayern faithful for their fervent support.

“I woke up on the Saturday morning, went straight to training, met all the players for the first time, then we had the game that night,” reflects Kane.



“I was at the airport just the previous afternoon. Like I said, it was mad. "It felt amazing to make my debut,” says Kane.



“The atmosphere there was something special, and I’ve since realised that wasn’t a one-off. German football has some of the most passionate fans I’ve seen. I remember waiting to come on, hearing the drums and looking at all the banners and flags. It gave me goosebumps.



"The fan culture in Germany blew me away from the start. Those first few days felt like joining a new school. Putting faces to names, introducing yourself, everyone asking how you are. I’ve faced a lot of the lads in the past, so it was nice to get to know them all personally. It was a bit surreal, but I was itching to get going.”

