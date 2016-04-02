Tottenham missed two points - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was impressed by Tottenham's performance at Liverpool but felt they "missed two points" after being held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Harry Kane earned Spurs a draw with a lethal finish in the second half at Anfield shortly after Philippe Coutinho had given Jurgen Klopp's side the lead, but the result means Premier League leaders Leicester City can move seven points clear at the top with a win over Southampton on Sunday.

Pochettino found it difficult to fault Tottenham's performance and stressed there was still a long way to go in the title race, despite their frustration.

"The feeling after the game is that we missed two points," he said to Sky Sports.

"I am happy and very pleased with the performance. The first half was equal but we played well.

"In the second half we were better, we had chances. Liverpool had chances too but I am happy. It was a hard game. We showed ambition.

"It was difficult to come to Liverpool and get the three points. With how we played I think we deserved it. It was maybe difficult to score the second goal but we played to win and in football sometimes you can't win every game.

"There are a lot of games ahead and after two weeks with all the players away and just one or two days to prepare it is tough.

"Leicester have a tough game against Southampton but we need to believe. Leicester deserve to be in the place they are but in football anything can happen.

"We have to fight until the end of the season. Three points against Manchester United are very important for us, we have to prepare."