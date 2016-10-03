Tottenham the opposite of a defensive team, says Lloris

Hugo Lloris hopes Tottenham's victory over Manchester City will help to prove they are not a defensive-minded team.

Spurs handed Pep Guardiola his first defeat since taking over at the Etihad Stadium with a deserved 2-0 win at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Tottenham scored twice in the first half through Aleksandar Kolarov's own goal and a Dele Alli strike, holding on for victory after the break despite Erik Lamela having a penalty saved by Claudio Bravo.

Lloris thinks the win displayed Spurs' qualities at both ends of the pitch, as they kept a clean sheet after having the joint-best defensive record in the top-flight last season.

"Last season we were already one of the best defences in the league so I think it's one of our basics to be strong at the back," captain Lloris was quoted by Sky Sports.

"It doesn't mean we are a defensive team, we are the opposite.

"We try to have a lot of risk in our game, trying to play as high up as we can on the pitch, putting pressure, as we did especially in the first half against City.

"But we have the ability to play with different options, like we did in the second half, playing a bit deeper, waiting and counter-attacking."

Lloris urged Tottenham's young players to maintain their focus after the morale-boosting victory, which leaves them just two points behind City at the top.

He added: "As long as we keep the same mentality and spirit we can have ambition.

"We have a young team with a lot of talent. We need to make sure we are not changing our minds, just being the same.

"That's why we enjoy our time at Tottenham because the spirit is excellent."