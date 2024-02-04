Tottenham 'ready to raid Juventus for €50m star' after Ange Postecoglou's Fabio Paratici admission

Tottenham could be set to turn their attentions towards Serie A again following manager Ange Postecoglou's admission that Fabio Paratici is still working with the north London club.

Spurs' former managing director stepped down in April last year after he failed to overturn a 30-month worldwide ban from working in football, but is advising the Lilywhites on a consultancy basis after some parts of his suspension were lifted.

Asked last week if he had any contact with Paratici, Postecoglou said: "I don't have a lot of dialogue with too many people. That's how I structure my working life, I keep these things to a minimum.

"Obviously I know Fabio and every now and then we'll exchange messages or calls. He's a smart guy and you can see that he's got a great eye for talent but within the workings of the club and what I do, I don't have that kind of engagement. Not just with Fabio but with most people.

"It's more about what the priority is right now, this week, and my focus is on the football and the football department."

Many of Tottenham's recent signings have come from Serie A, with Paratici key in the recruitment of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also arrived from Empoli last summer, while centre-back Radu Dragusin joined from Genoa in January.

According to Fichajes, Spurs will now look to Serie A again in the next transfer window as they eye a €50 million (around £43m) move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian spent four seasons at Torino and was Serie A defender of the year in 2021/22. He signed for Juventus at the end of that season and has become an important player for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Bremer signed a new contract with Juventus in December which runs until 2028 and the Brazilian international has a €120 million release clause.

However, he is valued at around €50m, with Chelsea and Manchester United also linked with his signing in recent times.

